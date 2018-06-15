Sfera EbbastaBorn 7 December 1992
Sfera Ebbasta
1992-12-07
Sfera Ebbasta Biography
Gionata Boschetti (born 7 December 1992, Cinisello Balsamo), better known by the pseudonym Sfera Ebbasta, is an Italian rapper.
Self-described as "the king of the trap", Sfera Ebbasta rose to prominence after the release of the XDVR album, recorded with the collaboration of the record producer Charlie Charles, which achieved commercial success in Italy. This success was replicated with the releases of Sfera Ebbasta (2016), Rockstar (2018) and Popstar (2018).
Machika Remix (feat. Anitta, Jeon, MC Fioti & Duki)
J Balvin
Machika Remix (feat. Anitta, Jeon, MC Fioti & Duki)
Machika Remix (feat. Anitta, Jeon, MC Fioti & Duki)
