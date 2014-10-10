Throw Rag is a four-piece punk rock band from the Salton Sea, California. Formed in 1993, Throw Rag has been fronted by Sean Wheeler (a.k.a. Captain Sean Doe, a.k.a. Diamond Boss, a.k.a. Sun Trash) since the inception of the band. Other current members of the band are Patrick Bostrom (a.k.a. Dino, a.k.a. Dean McQueen) on lead guitar, Frank Cronin (a.k.a. Franco Fontana, a.k.a. New Rome Emperor) on bass, and Daniel Lapham (a.k.a. Scorcho) on sampler. In its various incarnations, Throw Rag has been categorized as rockabilly, punk rock, psychobilly, and sailor rock. They have blended sounds of traditional rock and roll, country, and surf.