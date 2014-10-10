Throw RagFormed 1993
Throw Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23803f1d-da45-40b9-b9eb-eb3811d790fc
Throw Rag Biography (Wikipedia)
Throw Rag is a four-piece punk rock band from the Salton Sea, California. Formed in 1993, Throw Rag has been fronted by Sean Wheeler (a.k.a. Captain Sean Doe, a.k.a. Diamond Boss, a.k.a. Sun Trash) since the inception of the band. Other current members of the band are Patrick Bostrom (a.k.a. Dino, a.k.a. Dean McQueen) on lead guitar, Frank Cronin (a.k.a. Franco Fontana, a.k.a. New Rome Emperor) on bass, and Daniel Lapham (a.k.a. Scorcho) on sampler. In its various incarnations, Throw Rag has been categorized as rockabilly, punk rock, psychobilly, and sailor rock. They have blended sounds of traditional rock and roll, country, and surf.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Throw Rag Tracks
Sort by
Sad Girl
Throw Rag
Sad Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sad Girl
Last played on
Throw Rag Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist