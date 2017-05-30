The Alley Cats are a Los Angeles, California-based punk rock trio featuring Randy Stodola (guitar and vocals). Along with Dianne Chai (bass and vocals) and drummer John McCarthy, they were members of the early L.A. punk rock scene. X's John Doe described the band as having "made some of the toughest, most nihilistic music on the scene."

Originally signed to Dangerhouse Records alongside other seminal California-based punk bands including the Bags, Black Randy and the Metro Squad, and X, they released their first single "Nothing Means Nothing Anymore" backed with "Give Me a Little Pain" on March 30, 1978. At Dangerous they released the album, Nightmare City (1981), while major label MCA released Escape From The Planet Earth (1982). They are among the six bands featured on the 1979 compilation album Yes L.A. and appear in the 1982 film Urgh! A Music War.

The Alley Cats were regular performers at such Los Angeles venues as Club 88, Hong Kong Café, The Masque, and the Whisky a Go Go.