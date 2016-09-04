Smokey JohnsonBorn 14 November 1936. Died 6 October 2015
Smokey Johnson
1936-11-14
Smokey Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph "Smokey" Johnson Jr. (November 14, 1936 – October 6, 2015) was an American drummer. He was one of the musicians, session players, and songwriters who served as the backbone for New Orleans' output of jazz, funk, blues, soul, and R&B music.
Smokey Johnson Tracks
It Aint My Fault
I Can't Help It (Parts 1 & 2)
