1985-01-02
Mark Henry Evans (born 2 January 1985) is a Welsh-born musical theatre actor, singer, dancer and choreographer, born in St. Asaph, North Wales and raised on a farm in Llanrhaeadr in the county of Denbighshire. His various theatre credits include Wicked and Ghost the Musical. Following an 18-month (Dec 2012 – June 2014) engagement in the North American national tour of The Book of Mormon, he is currently based in New York City.
Adre'n Ôl
Adre'n Ôl
Adre'n Ôl
Last played on
Siglo'r Byd I'W Seilie
Siglo'r Byd I'W Seilie
Siglo'r Byd I'W Seilie
Last played on
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: ‘ABC of Opera’ - Family Workshop Day
Wales Millennium Centre
2017-06-17T10:21:35
17
Jun
2017
BBC Cardiff Singer of the World: ‘ABC of Opera’ - Family Workshop Day
Wales Millennium Centre
