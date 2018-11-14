Mark Henry Evans (born 2 January 1985) is a Welsh-born musical theatre actor, singer, dancer and choreographer, born in St. Asaph, North Wales and raised on a farm in Llanrhaeadr in the county of Denbighshire. His various theatre credits include Wicked and Ghost the Musical. Following an 18-month (Dec 2012 – June 2014) engagement in the North American national tour of The Book of Mormon, he is currently based in New York City.