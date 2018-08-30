AlokBrazilian DJ. Born 26 August 1991
Alok
1991-08-26
Alok Biography (Wikipedia)
Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo (born August 26, 1991) is a Brazilian DJ and record producer. He is best known for his worldwide hit song "Hear Me Now". Alok is managed by John Shahidi of Shots Studios.
Alok Tracks
United (Melody End) (feat. Zafrir)
Armin van Buuren
Bunda Riddim
Alok
Alien Technology
Hi‐Lo
Alien Territory
Hi‐Lo
BYOB
Alok
Hear Me Now
Alok
Hear Me Now (EDX NEP Remix)
Alok
Hear Me Now (EDX & Nora En Pure Remix)
Alok
Hear Me Now (feat. Zeeba)
Alok
Fuego (Ready)
Alok
Addiction
Alok
Who Gives
Alok
BYOB
Alok & Sevenn
Sunlight (Alok & Blue Rose Re-Wind)
The Magician
Dance
Alok
