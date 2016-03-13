Gert Wilden (born Gert Wychodil; 15 April 1917 – 10 September 2015) was a German film composer. He was born in Mährisch Trübau. From 1956 through his retirement, he scored music for 50 feature films in numerous genres. However, he is perhaps best known for his music for erotic films in the 1970s, especially the Schoolgirl Report (Schulmädchen Report) series.

Wilden was married to former actress and singer Trude Hofmeister. Wilden died on 10 September 2015, aged 98.