Sir Simon
Sir Simon Tracks
The Dream of Gerontius part 2
Edward Elgar
Symphony No.5 In C Sharp Minor
Gustav Mahler
The Ball from Symphonie Fantastique
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
The Firebird
Igor Stravinsky
Symphony No 7
Sir Simon
Symphony No 6 in D minor
Sir Simon
Symphony No 5
Sir Simon
Symphony No.2 'Resurrection'
Gustav Mahler
Tableau
Helmut Lachenmann
Symphony No 3 in C major, Op 52
Sibelius, Berlin Philharmonic & Sir Simon
Symphony no. 2 in D major, Op. 43
Jean Sibelius
Symphony no. 1 in E minor, Op. 39
Jean Sibelius Orchestra
Symphony in C major
Sir Simon
Jupiter from Planets
Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra
St Matthew Passion (sung in German) Part 2 (i)
Johann Sebastian Bach
St Matthew Passion (sung in German) Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Jupiter, the Bringer of Jollity from The Planets Suite
Philharmonia Orchestra
Stabat Mater
CBSO, Karol Szymanowski & Sir Simon
