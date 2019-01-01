Jennifer Love Hewitt (born February 21, 1979) is an American actress, singer, songwriter, producer and director. Hewitt began her career as a child actress and singer, appearing in national television commercials before joining the cast of the Disney Channel series Kids Incorporated (1989–1991) as well as performing as a backup singer before recording her debut studio album at the age of 12, Love Songs (1992), which was released exclusively in Japan. Hewitt received her breakthrough role as Sarah Reeves Merrin on the Fox teen drama Party of Five (1995–1999), and rose to fame as a teen star for her role as Julie James in the horror film I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and its 1998 sequel.

Hewitt released her second and third studio albums with Atlantic Records, Let's Go Bang (1995) and Jennifer Love Hewitt (1996), both of which saw little commercial success. Thereafter, she starred alongside Sigourney Weaver in the romantic comedy film Heartbreakers (2001) and alongside Jackie Chan in the action comedy film The Tuxedo (2002). Hewitt released her fourth studio album and most recent to date with Jive Records in 2002, BareNaked, which became her first album to chart in the United States, peaking at number 37 on the Billboard 200 chart. Her most successful single on the Billboard Hot 100 was the 1999 release "How Do I Deal", which peaked at number 59.