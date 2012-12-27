Johnsmith
Johnsmith Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnsmith is an American singer-songwriter, based in Wisconsin. In January 2011, he was nominated for the 10th Annual Independent Music Awards in the Blues category for his song "Jay Bird". He uses one name.
Driving Into the Moon
Driving Into the Moon
Appalachian Rain
Appalachian Rain
Appalachian Rain
