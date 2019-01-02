Voice of the Beehive was an Anglo-American alternative pop rock band formed in London in 1986 by Californian sisters Tracey Bryn and Melissa Brooke Belland, daughters of The Four Preps singer Bruce Belland. They teamed with British musicians Mike Jones, Martin Brett, Mark Bedford and Daniel Woodgate, the latter two of which were former members of Madness. Bedford left after making formative contributions to the band and did not feature again, although Woodgate stayed for most of the band's career. The band took their name from the Greek meaning of the name Melissa, meaning honey bee.