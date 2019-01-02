Voice of the BeehiveFormed 1987. Disbanded 1997
Voice of the Beehive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqv49.jpg
1987
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/236d5762-50b1-43fc-ab1c-6799c3479c43
Voice of the Beehive Biography (Wikipedia)
Voice of the Beehive was an Anglo-American alternative pop rock band formed in London in 1986 by Californian sisters Tracey Bryn and Melissa Brooke Belland, daughters of The Four Preps singer Bruce Belland. They teamed with British musicians Mike Jones, Martin Brett, Mark Bedford and Daniel Woodgate, the latter two of which were former members of Madness. Bedford left after making formative contributions to the band and did not feature again, although Woodgate stayed for most of the band's career. The band took their name from the Greek meaning of the name Melissa, meaning honey bee.
Voice of the Beehive Tracks
Don't Call Me Baby
Voice of the Beehive
Don't Call Me Baby
Don't Call Me Baby
Monsters And Angels
Voice of the Beehive
Monsters And Angels
Monsters And Angels
I Think I Love You
Voice of the Beehive
I Think I Love You
I Think I Love You
I Walk The Earth
Voice of the Beehive
I Walk The Earth
I Walk The Earth
I THINK I LOVE YOU Voice Of The Beehive
Voice of the Beehive
I THINK I LOVE YOU Voice Of The Beehive
