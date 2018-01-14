London Swing OrchestraFormed 6 June 1985
London Swing Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/236c993c-2567-42f2-adb2-5b39bdb34d13
London Swing Orchestra Tracks
Sort by
42nd Street Overture
London Swing Orchestra
42nd Street Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
42nd Street Overture
Last played on
Blues In The Night
London Swing Orchestra
Blues In The Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues In The Night
Last played on
You're The Cream In My Coffee
London Swing Orchestra
You're The Cream In My Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Cream In My Coffee
Last played on
Everything's In Rhythm With My Heart
London Swing Orchestra
Everything's In Rhythm With My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything's In Rhythm With My Heart
Last played on
You're The Cream In My Coffee
London Swing Orchestra
You're The Cream In My Coffee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You're The Cream In My Coffee
Last played on
Everything Stops For Tea
London Swing Orchestra
Everything Stops For Tea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everything Stops For Tea
Performer
Last played on
Let's Face The Music And Dance
London Swing Orchestra
Let's Face The Music And Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE CHARLESTON
London Swing Orchestra
THE CHARLESTON
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE CHARLESTON
Last played on
It Had To Be You
London Swing Orchestra
It Had To Be You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Had To Be You
Last played on
I'm In A Dancing Mood
London Swing Orchestra
I'm In A Dancing Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
London Swing Orchestra Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist