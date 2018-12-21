Atlantic Ocean is the Dutch Techno/electronic duo, comprising Lex van Coeverden (born November 28, 1970) and Rene van der Weyde (born 10 August 1971).

The duo is most remembered for its hit single, "Waterfall". They entered the UK Singles Chart four times in the 1990s, the entries being "Waterfall", "Body in Motion", "Music is a Passion" and a remix of "Waterfall". Another single, "Cycle of Life", failed to chart and further releases of "Waterfall" were made, though either failed or were ineligible for the chart. The band released several EPs including Lorelei, Pegasus, Set You Free and Trance-Atlantis.