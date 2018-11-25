Dion & The BelmontsFormed 1957. Disbanded 1966
Dion & The Belmonts
1957
Dion & The Belmonts Biography
Dion and the Belmonts were a leading American vocal group of the late 1950s. All of its members were from the Bronx, New York City. In 1957, Dion DiMucci (born July 18, 1939) joined the vocal group, The Belmonts. The established trio of Angelo D'Aleo (born February 3, 1940), Carlo Mastrangelo (October 5, 1937 – April 4, 2016), and Fred Milano (August 26, 1939 – January 1, 2012), formed a quartet with DiMucci.
Dion & The Belmonts Tracks
I Wonder Why
Dion & The Belmonts
I Wonder Why
I Wonder Why
Come To My Side
Dion & The Belmonts
Come To My Side
Come To My Side
Wonderful Girl
Dion & The Belmonts
Wonderful Girl
Wonderful Girl
A Teenager In Love
Dion
A Teenager In Love
A Teenager In Love
Where or When
Dion & The Belmonts
Where or When
Where or When
A TEENAGER IN LOVE
Dion & The Belmonts
A TEENAGER IN LOVE
A TEENAGER IN LOVE
When You Wish Upon A Star
Dion & The Belmonts
When You Wish Upon A Star
Shout
Dion & The Belmonts
Shout
Shout
Teenager In Love
Dion & The Belmonts
Teenager In Love
Teenager In Love
In The Still Of The Night
Dion & The Belmonts
In The Still Of The Night
In The Still Of The Night
Teenager In Love
Dion
Teenager In Love
Teenager In Love
Ruby Baby
Dion & The Belmonts
Ruby Baby
Ruby Baby
No One Knows
Dion & The Belmonts
No One Knows
No One Knows
Drip Drop
Dion & The Belmonts
Drip Drop
Drip Drop
My Girl The Month Of May
Dion & The Belmonts
My Girl The Month Of May
My Girl The Month Of May
I Can`t Go On Rosalie
Dion & The Belmonts
I Can`t Go On Rosalie
I Can`t Go On Rosalie
The Wanderer
Dion & The Belmonts
The Wanderer
The Wanderer
I Wonder Why
Dion
I Wonder Why
I Wonder Why
