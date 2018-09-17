Philip Cobb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23600da2-8056-489b-a5e2-2dae92deb7f0
Philip Cobb Performances & Interviews
Philip Cobb Tracks
Sort by
Dispelling the Fears
Mark-Anthony Turnage
Dispelling the Fears
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Dispelling the Fears
Performer
Last played on
The Debutante
Herbert H Clarke, Philip Cobb & Central Band of the Royal Air Force
The Debutante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Debutante
Composer
Last played on
A Letter From Home
Jonathan Bates
A Letter From Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Letter From Home
Conductor
Last played on
Palladio
Karl Jenkins
Palladio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04fq3wq.jpglink
Palladio
Last played on
Tico Tico
Abreu, Iveson, Philip Cobb, International Staff Band of the Salvation Army & Steven Cobb
Tico Tico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tico Tico
Composer
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Concerto For Trumpet
Philip Cobb
Concerto For Trumpet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto For Trumpet
Last played on
Someone To Watch Over Me (Oh, Kay!)
George Gershwin
Someone To Watch Over Me (Oh, Kay!)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgyg.jpglink
Someone To Watch Over Me (Oh, Kay!)
Last played on
Nicaea
John Bacchus Dykes
Nicaea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk9db.jpglink
Nicaea
Last played on
Share My Yoke
Joy Webb
Share My Yoke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Share My Yoke
Performer
Last played on
Hora Staccato for orchestra
Grigoras Dinicu
Hora Staccato for orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hora Staccato for orchestra
Last played on
Napoli
Bellstedt, Central Band of the Royal Air Force, Jason Hunsberger & Philip Cobb
Napoli
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Napoli
Composer
Last played on
The Debutante
Herbert L. Clarke
The Debutante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmnj8.jpglink
The Debutante
Last played on
Concerto For Trumpet
James
Concerto For Trumpet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01tqyrn.jpglink
Concerto For Trumpet
Last played on
Jubilance
Black Dyke Band
Jubilance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v1pj.jpglink
Jubilance
Last played on
Mac and Mort
Philip Cobb
Mac and Mort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mac and Mort
Performer
Flourish
Philip Cobb
Flourish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flourish
Performer
Dark Haired Marie
Philip Cobb
Dark Haired Marie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Haired Marie
Performer
Flourish (part)
Philip Cobb
Flourish (part)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flourish (part)
Performer
Last played on
Before The Cross
Philip Cobb
Before The Cross
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Before The Cross
Last played on
Back to artist