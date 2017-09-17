Little AnnieBorn 1960
Little Annie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/235f6e38-a1d3-406c-9c2c-01b8c2859ffa
Little Annie Biography (Wikipedia)
Ann Robie Bandes (born c. 1961), better known as Little Annie, Annie Anxiety or Annie Anxiety Bandez, is a New York-born singer, songwriter, painter, poet, writer, performing and recording artist, pastor and stage actor.
Little Annie Tracks
I Think Of You
Little Annie
I Think Of You
I Think Of You
Last played on
You're Just Another Song (feat. Little Annie)
Hifi Sean
You're Just Another Song (feat. Little Annie)
You're Just Another Song (feat. Little Annie)
Performer
Last played on
She has a way
Little Annie
She has a way
She has a way
Last played on
Because You're Gone
Little Annie
Because You're Gone
Because You're Gone
Last played on
