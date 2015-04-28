Cristina Pato (born August 17, 1980) is a Galician bagpiper, pianist and composer. She is a member of the Silk Road Ensemble led by Yo-Yo Ma and an educational adviser to the Silk Road Project. In 2017 she was collaborating with Harvard University as one of its Blodgett Distinguished Artists in Residence.. Cristina Pato is a member of the Artist Committee of Americans for the Arts and a regular collaborator of the Turnaround Arts educational program of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.