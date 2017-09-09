Adrian Dunbar (born 1 August 1958) is an actor and director from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, best known for his television and theatre work. Dunbar co-wrote and starred in the 1991 film, Hear My Song, nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTA awards.

More recently, he has been better known for his role of Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC One thriller Line of Duty; a role he has portrayed since 2012. He has also appeared as Alan Cox in The Jump (1998 TV series), Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, and as Father Flaherty in Broken.