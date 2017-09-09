Adrian DunbarActor. Born 1 August 1958
Adrian Dunbar
1958-08-01
Adrian Dunbar Biography (Wikipedia)
Adrian Dunbar (born 1 August 1958) is an actor and director from Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, best known for his television and theatre work. Dunbar co-wrote and starred in the 1991 film, Hear My Song, nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the BAFTA awards.
More recently, he has been better known for his role of Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC One thriller Line of Duty; a role he has portrayed since 2012. He has also appeared as Alan Cox in The Jump (1998 TV series), Martin Summers in Ashes to Ashes, Richard Plantagenet in The Hollow Crown, and as Father Flaherty in Broken.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Adrian Dunbar Tracks
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Castle Coole, Enniskillen
2017-09-09T10:20:16
9
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Castle Coole, Enniskillen
