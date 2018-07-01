Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/235681ee-88a4-43a5-9d55-ea8a743bcc6e
Tracks
Sort by
The Big Movie Show In The Sky
Bing Crosby
The Big Movie Show In The Sky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9m.jpglink
The Big Movie Show In The Sky
Last played on
So Tired
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
So Tired
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
So Tired
Last played on
Good Night Little Angel
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
Good Night Little Angel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Night Little Angel
Last played on
Object Of My Affection
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
Object Of My Affection
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Object Of My Affection
Last played on
Cruising Down the River
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
Cruising Down the River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruising Down the River
Last played on
The night before Christmas
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
The night before Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The night before Christmas
Last played on
Bye bye blackbird
Russ Morgan and His Orchestra
Bye bye blackbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye bye blackbird
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist