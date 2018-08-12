Kirsty Hopkins
Kirsty Hopkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/235681b2-a1ec-4510-8476-39f2be33adde
Kirsty Hopkins Tracks
Sort by
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir (Acis and Galatea)
Last played on
Ye verdant plains and woody mountains (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Ye verdant plains and woody mountains (Acis and Galatea)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Ye verdant plains and woody mountains (Acis and Galatea)
Last played on
Ah, mine heart, remember thee well
Kirsty Hopkins
Ah, mine heart, remember thee well
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05fcxmr.jpglink
Ah, mine heart, remember thee well
Last played on
Back to artist