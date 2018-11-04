Paul TrepteBorn 24 April 1954
Paul Trepte (born 1954) is an English cathedral organist, who served at St Edmundsbury Cathedral and since 1990 has been at Ely Cathedral
I will sing unto the Lord
John Amner
I will sing unto the Lord
I will sing unto the Lord
Western Wind Mass: I. Gloria
Christopher Tye
Western Wind Mass: I. Gloria
Western Wind Mass: I. Gloria
Down Ampney (Come Down, O Love Divine)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Down Ampney (Come Down, O Love Divine)
Down Ampney (Come Down, O Love Divine)
Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending
Charles Wesley
Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending
Lo! He Comes with Clouds Descending
Choir
While Shepherd's Watched (feat. Tom Winpenny)
Nahum Tate
While Shepherd's Watched (feat. Tom Winpenny)
While Shepherd's Watched (feat. Tom Winpenny)
Choir
Lord of all hopefulness
Trad.
Lord of all hopefulness
Lord of all hopefulness
My Beloved Spake
Patrick Hadley
My Beloved Spake
My Beloved Spake
O little town of Bethlehem
Scott Farrell, Brooks, Bishop Phillips, Lewis Henry Redner, Ely Cathedral Choir & Paul Trepte
O little town of Bethlehem
O little town of Bethlehem
I saw three ships
Paul Trepte
I saw three ships
I saw three ships
