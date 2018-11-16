Juan Zelada (born 26 April 1981) is a Spanish singer, songwriter and musician.

Zelada was raised in a musical family environment, consisting of jam sessions throughout the different generations. In 2006 he completed his studies at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts, where he received an award for composition from Paul McCartney, calling his recording a “smashing CD”.

Having moved to London, he set up a band, whilst still playing in restaurants, pubs, hotels and cruise ships. He began to gig around the London scene to great acclaim including supporting Amy Winehouse on her Back to Black tour.

In 2012, he released the single “Breakfast in Spitalfields” which became a national success, being the most aired single on BBC Radio 2 only second to Adele.

He continues to tour with his band, supporting artists such as Ben Howard, The Noisettes, Gavin Degraw or Michael Kiwanuka, as well as his own headline tours, including a festival tour with over 30 festivals in the summer of 2012.