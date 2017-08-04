Myrta SilvaBorn 11 September 1917. Died 2 December 1987
Myrta Silva
1917-09-11
Myrta Silva Biography (Wikipedia)
Myrta Silva (September 11, 1927 – December 2, 1987) was a Puerto Rican singer, songwriter and television producer who was known affectionately as "La Gorda de Oro". She rose to fame in the early 1950s as the lead vocalist for the Cuban ensemble Sonora Matancera.
Myrta Silva Tracks
Que Corto Es El Amor
Que Corto Es El Amor
