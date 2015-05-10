Charles Gibbs
Charles Gibbs
Missa del Cid
Judith Weir
Missa del Cid
Missa del Cid
Raua needmine [Invocation of iron] for chorus [and drum] [1972]
Veljo Tormis
Raua needmine [Invocation of iron] for chorus [and drum] [1972]
Raua needmine [Invocation of iron] for chorus [and drum] [1972]
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Artaxerxes - opera Act 3;
Artaxerxes - opera Act 2 extract
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 2 extract
Artaxerxes - opera Act 2 extract
Artaxerxes - opera - Act 2 extract
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera - Act 2 extract
Artaxerxes - opera - Act 2 extract
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, Roy Goodman, The Parley of Instruments & Catherine Bott
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Patricia Spence, Phillipa Hyde, Thomas Arne, Christopher Robson, Ian Partridge, Richard Edgar-Wilson, Catherine Bott, Colin Campbell, Charles Gibbs, The Parley of Instruments & Roy Goodman
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
Artaxerxes - opera Act 1;
