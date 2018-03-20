Kenneth J. AlfordBorn 21 February 1881. Died 15 May 1945
Kenneth J. Alford
1881-02-21
Kenneth J. Alford Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Joseph Ricketts (21 February 1881 – 15 May 1945) was an English composer of marches for band. Under the pen name Kenneth J. Alford, he composed marches which are considered to be great examples of the art. He was a Bandmaster in the British Army, and Royal Marines Director of Music. Conductor Sir Vivian Dunn called Ricketts "The British March King". Ricketts' frequent use of the saxophone contributed to its permanent inclusion in military bands.
Kenneth J. Alford Tracks
Holyrood
Kenneth J. Alford
Holyrood
Holyrood
Colonel Bogey
Kenneth J. Alford
Colonel Bogey
Colonel Bogey
Lilliburlero
Henry Purcell
Lilliburlero
Lilliburlero
Colonel Bogey (whistling excerpt)
Kenneth J. Alford
Colonel Bogey (whistling excerpt)
Colonel Bogey (whistling excerpt)
Colonel Bogey
Kenneth J. Alford
Colonel Bogey
Colonel Bogey
Colonel Bogey
Kenneth J. Alford
Colonel Bogey
Colonel Bogey
HM Jollies
Band of HM Royal Marines
HM Jollies
HM Jollies
The Standard of St George (feat. Band of HM Royal Marines & Captain J. R. Perkins)
Kenneth J. Alford
The Standard of St George (feat. Band of HM Royal Marines & Captain J. R. Perkins)
The Standard of St George (feat. Band of HM Royal Marines & Captain J. R. Perkins)
Colonel Bogey
H M Grenadier Guards Band & Kenneth Alford
Colonel Bogey
Colonel Bogey
The Thin Red Line
Kenneth J. Alford
The Thin Red Line
The Thin Red Line
The Standard of St. George
Kenneth J. Alford
The Standard of St. George
The Standard of St. George
Colonel Bogey March
Kenneth J. Alford
Colonel Bogey March
Colonel Bogey March
Colonel Bogey March (Bridge Over the River Kwai)
Kenneth J. Alford
Colonel Bogey March (Bridge Over the River Kwai)
