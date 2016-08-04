Merv GriffinBorn 6 July 1925. Died 12 August 2007
1925-07-06
Mervyn Edward Griffin Jr. (July 6, 1925 – August 12, 2007) was an American television host and media mogul. He began his career as a radio and big band singer who went on to appear in film and on Broadway. From 1965 to 1986, Griffin hosted his own talk show, The Merv Griffin Show. He also created the internationally popular game shows Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune through his television production companies, Merv Griffin Enterprises and Merv Griffin Entertainment.
Galway Bay
Galway Bay
I've Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts
I've Got A Lovely Bunch Of Coconuts
Jeopardy Theme
Jeopardy Theme
