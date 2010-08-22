Wayne Kemp (June 11, 1940 – March 9, 2015) was an American country music singer. He recorded between 1964 and 1986 for JAB Records, Decca, MCA, United Artists, Mercury and Door Knob Records, and charted twenty-four singles on the Hot Country Songs charts. His highest-peaking single was "Honky Tonk Wine," which peaked at No. 17 in 1973. The song is included on his second studio album, Kentucky Sunshine, which reached No. 25 on Top Country Albums.

Kemp was born, as one of nine children, in Greenwood, Arkansas, and raised in Muldrow, Oklahoma.

Kemp also co-wrote songs for other artists, including "Love Bug" for George Jones and "One Piece at a Time" for Johnny Cash. Ricky Van Shelton released a cover of Kemp's "I'll Leave This World Loving You" and Emmylou Harris's cover of "Feelin' Single - Seein' Double" became one of her signature songs.

Kemp died on March 9, 2015 at Macon County General Hospital in Lafayette, Tennessee, at the age of 74. He was suffering from multiple ailments and was on kidney dialysis when he died.