Robert S. Nevil (born October 2, 1958) is an American pop singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist who had three Billboard Hot 100 hits with his songs "C'est La Vie" (#2, 1986), "Dominoes" (#14, 1987), and "Wot's It To Ya" (#10, 1987).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia