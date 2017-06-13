Robbie NevilBorn 2 October 1958
1958-10-02
Robert S. Nevil (born October 2, 1958) is an American pop singer, songwriter, producer, and guitarist who had three Billboard Hot 100 hits with his songs "C'est La Vie" (#2, 1986), "Dominoes" (#14, 1987), and "Wot's It To Ya" (#10, 1987).
C'est La Vie
