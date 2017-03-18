Will HudsonBorn 8 March 1908. Died 16 July 1981
Will Hudson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2344f604-7b3e-4e45-a770-1226521487b7
Will Hudson Tracks
Sort by
Organ Grinder's Swing
Will Hudson
Organ Grinder's Swing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgmq.jpglink
Organ Grinder's Swing
Last played on
Jazznocracy
Will Hudson
Jazznocracy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jazznocracy
Ensemble
Last played on
White Heat
The Guy Barker Big Band & Winston Rollins Big Band
White Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Heat
Performer
Last played on
White Heat
Will Hudson
White Heat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Heat
Ensemble
Last played on
Moonglow
Will Hudson
Moonglow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moonglow
Last played on
Will Hudson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist