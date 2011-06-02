VONUS Black Metal Band. Formed 1987
VON
1987
VON Biography (Wikipedia)
Von is an American black metal band formed in 1987 in O'ahu, Hawaii; although they later relocated to San Francisco, California. They are thought to be the first American black metal band, and strongly influenced the second wave of black metal.
