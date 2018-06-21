Robert WestenbergBorn 26 October 1953
Robert Westenberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953-10-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2342761d-1f23-493d-99d7-4fa6927ab7fb
Robert Westenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Westenberg (born October 26, 1953) is an American musical theatre actor, acting teacher and professor. He appeared on Broadway in Sunday in the Park with George, The Secret Garden and Into the Woods, as well as several other musicals. He is the musical theatre coordinator and associate professor in the theatre and dance department at Missouri State University.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Westenberg Tracks
Sort by
Any moment in the woods (from Into The Woods)
Stephen Sondheim
Any moment in the woods (from Into The Woods)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk5l.jpglink
Any moment in the woods (from Into The Woods)
Last played on
Agony
Chuck Wagner
Agony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Agony
Last played on
Back to artist