Sharon TandyBorn 18 September 1943. Died 21 March 2015
Sharon Tandy
Sharon Tandy (born Sharon Finkelstein; 18 September 1943 – 21 March 2015) was a South African singer who achieved some success in the United Kingdom in the 1960s as part of the blue-eyed soul and psychedelic movements. In 1966, she recorded some songs at Stax studios, a rarity for a white singer. She also had several chart hits in South Africa in the 1970s.
Hold On
Sharon Tandy
Hold On
Hurry Hurry Choo Choo
Sharon Tandy
Hurry Hurry Choo Choo
Hurry Hurry Choo Choo
Daughter Of The Sun
Sharon Tandy
Daughter Of The Sun
Daughter Of The Sun
Two Can Make It Together
Sharon Tandy
Two Can Make It Together
Two Can Make It Together
Now That You've Gone
Sharon Tandy
Now That You've Gone
Now That You've Gone
Perhaps Not Forever
Sharon Tandy
Perhaps Not Forever
Perhaps Not Forever
One Way Street
Sharon Tandy
One Way Street
One Way Street
Toe Hold
Sharon Tandy
Toe Hold
Toe Hold
