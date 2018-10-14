Salena JonesBorn 29 January 1944
Salena Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Salena Jones (born Joan Elizabeth Shaw, January 29, 1930, 1938 or 1944) is an American jazz and cabaret singer. After performing and recording in the US as Joan Shaw from the late 1940s until the early 1960s, in various styles including jazz and R&B, she moved to England and from then on performed as Salena Jones. She has toured internationally and recorded over forty albums.
Salena Jones Tracks
Agua de Beber
Antônio Carlos Jobim
Agua de Beber
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p049vh7y.jpglink
Agua de Beber
Last played on
Hello
Salena Jones
Hello
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hello
Last played on
Am I The Same Girl (Soulful Strut)
Salena Jones
Am I The Same Girl (Soulful Strut)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Am I The Same Girl (Soulful Strut)
Last played on
The More I See You
Salena Jones
The More I See You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The More I See You
Last played on
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
Salena Jones
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Want to Miss a Thing
Last played on
This Girl's in Love Wth You
Salena Jones
This Girl's in Love Wth You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Girl's in Love Wth You
Last played on
A Walk In The Black Forest
Salena Jones
A Walk In The Black Forest
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Walk In The Black Forest
Last played on
This Girl's In Love With You
Salena Jones
This Girl's In Love With You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Girl's In Love With You
Last played on
The Story Of A Starry Night
Salena Jones
The Story Of A Starry Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People
Salena Jones
People
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
People
Last played on
E.Mail Female
Salena Jones
E.Mail Female
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E.Mail Female
Last played on
Dont Speak To Me
Salena Jones
Dont Speak To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dont Speak To Me
Last played on
Summer Of Love
Salena Jones
Summer Of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Summer Of Love
Last played on
I Was Just One More for You
Salena Jones
I Was Just One More for You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Was Just One More for You
Last played on
Morning Dew
Salena Jones
Morning Dew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Dew
Last played on
ONE NOTE SAMBA
Salena Jones
ONE NOTE SAMBA
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Now
Salena Jones
Right Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Now
Last played on
Live And Let Die
Salena Jones
Live And Let Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live And Let Die
Nobody Does it Better
Salena Jones
Nobody Does it Better
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody Does it Better
Yesterday I Heard The Rain
Salena Jones
Yesterday I Heard The Rain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Summer Knows
Salena Jones
The Summer Knows
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Summer Knows
Last played on
Without Him
Salena Jones
Without Him
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without Him
Last played on
I Will Always Love You
Salena Jones
I Will Always Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Will Always Love You
Last played on
What Am I To Do With Me
Salena Jones
What Am I To Do With Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Am I To Do With Me
Last played on
You My Everyday
Salena Jones
You My Everyday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You My Everyday
Last played on
Stuck On You
Salena Jones
Stuck On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stuck On You
Last played on
Nature Boy
Salena Jones
Nature Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nature Boy
Last played on
I'm Never Gonna Fall In Love Again
Salena Jones
I'm Never Gonna Fall In Love Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Letter
Salena Jones
The Letter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Letter
Last played on
What is This Thing Called Love
Salena Jones
What is This Thing Called Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What is This Thing Called Love
Last played on
Embraceable You
Salena Jones
Embraceable You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Embraceable You
Last played on
