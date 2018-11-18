Yehudi WynerBorn 1 June 1929
Yehudi Wyner
Yehudi Wyner Biography (Wikipedia)
Yehudi Wyner (born June 1, 1929 in Calgary, Alberta) is an American composer, pianist, conductor and music educator.
Passover Offering: IV. Grave
Richard Stoltzman (clarinet), Carol Wincenc (flute), David Taylor (trombone), Ronald Thomas (cello) & Yehudi Wyner
