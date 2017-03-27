MudUK glam rock band. Formed 1968. Disbanded 1990
Mud
1968
Mud Biography (Wikipedia)
Mud (now Mud II) are an English glam rock band, formed in February 1966. Their earlier success came in a pop and then glam rock style, while later hits were influenced by 1950s rock and roll, and are best remembered for their hit singles "Tiger Feet", which was the UK's best-selling single of 1974, and "Lonely This Christmas" which reached Christmas number 1 in December 1974. After signing to Rak Records and teaming up with songwriters/producers Nicky Chinn and Mike Chapman, the band had fourteen UK Top 20 hits between 1973 and 1976, including three number ones.
Mud Tracks
Oh Boy
Mud
Oh Boy
Oh Boy
Last played on
The Secrets That You Keep
Mud
The Secrets That You Keep
The Secrets That You Keep
Last played on
Tiger Feet
Mud
Tiger Feet
Tiger Feet
Last played on
Dynamite
Mud
Dynamite
Dynamite
Last played on
Lean On Me
Mud
Lean On Me
Lean On Me
Last played on
Lonely This Christmas
Mud
Lonely This Christmas
Lonely This Christmas
Last played on
