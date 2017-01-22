Carlos ZíngaroBorn 1948
Carlos Zíngaro
1948
Carlos Zíngaro Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Zíngaro (or Carlos "Zíngaro" Alves, born December 15, 1948 in Lisbon, Portugal) is a Portuguese violinist and electronic musician active in free improvisation.
Carlos Zíngaro Tracks
Endless Waltz
