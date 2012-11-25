Jason Robert BrownBorn 20 June 1970
Jason Robert Brown
1970-06-20
Jason Robert Brown (born June 20, 1970) is an American musical theatre composer, lyricist, and playwright. Brown's music sensibility fuses pop-rock stylings with theatrical lyrics. An accomplished pianist, Brown has often served as music director, conductor, orchestrator, and pianist for his own productions. He has won Tony Awards for his work on Parade and The Bridges of Madison County.
'Just One Step' from Songs for a New World
A Summer in Ohio
A Summer in Ohio
Past BBC Events
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Jason Robert Brown
London Palladium
Friday Night is Music Night: Friday Night is Music Night: An evening with Jason Robert Brown
