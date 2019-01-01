Leslie SatcherBorn 1962
Leslie Satcher
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1962
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/233bc3b1-0c25-4bb3-8181-72ce4aa7db64
Leslie Satcher Biography (Wikipedia)
Leslie Winn Satcher (born 1962 in Paris, Texas), has recorded two albums of her own and, in addition, she has co-written several singles for such artists as George Strait, Martina McBride, Pam Tillis, Gretchen Wilson, Patty Loveless, and Vince Gill.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leslie Satcher Tracks
Sort by
Who I Belong To
Leslie Satcher
Who I Belong To
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who I Belong To
Last played on
A Crown
Leslie Satcher
A Crown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Crown
Last played on
In The Desert Of Waiting
Leslie Satcher
In The Desert Of Waiting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Desert Of Waiting
Last played on
Too Many Horses To Ride
Leslie Satcher
Too Many Horses To Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Many Horses To Ride
Last played on
The Slow Way Home
Leslie Satcher
The Slow Way Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Slow Way Home
Last played on
Goin' Down Hard
Leslie Satcher
Goin' Down Hard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin' Down Hard
Last played on
If I Had Wings
Leslie Satcher
If I Had Wings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If I Had Wings
Last played on
Love Letters From Old Mexico
Leslie Satcher
Love Letters From Old Mexico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Letters From Old Mexico
Last played on
Leslie Satcher Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist