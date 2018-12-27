Show of HandsUK acoustic roots & folk duo. Formed 1991
Show of Hands Biography (Wikipedia)
Show of Hands are a multi-award-winning English acoustic roots/folk duo formed in 1986 by singer-songwriter Steve Knightley (guitars, mandolin, mandocello, cuatro) and composer and multi-instrumentalist Phil Beer (vocals, guitars, violin, viola, mandolin, mandocello). Joined by singer and double bassist Miranda Sykes for a tour in 2004, Show of Hands continue to regularly perform as a trio with Sykes, as well as in their original format.
Known for their songs with rousing choruses that address contemporary social issues, (notably their "singalong attack on the bankers", Arrogance Ignorance and Greed) these often illustrate current concerns through historical narratives and have earned Knightley the label the 'Gravel voiced spokesman of the rural poor'. Rooted in English traditional music the songs are shot through with diverse influences from music across the world, including the blues, Americana and Latin rhythms. Nominating Knightley as 'songwriter of the '90s' Tom Robinson of BBC Radio 6 noted that the songs spring from "the soil of the West Country," where, as Robin Denselow writes in the Guardian, "Beer and Knightley have become folk heroes".
Video tour
Show of Hands Tracks
John Harrison's Hands
Walk With Me (When The Sun Goes Down)
Arrogance, Ignorance and Greed
Willin'
The Lads In Their Hundreds
Country Life
Hallow's Eve
The Long Way Home
Widecombe Fair
Reunion Hill
Witness
The Preacher
Crow On The Cradle
Unlock Me
Keep Hauling
Sweet Bella
Is Your Love In Vain?
Foreland Point
The Galway Farmer
No Secrets
Hambledon Fair
The Blue Cockade (Live)
The Galway Farmer (live)
Long Way Home (live in session)
Roots
Breme Fell at Hastings
I Promise You
Dakota (live)
The Sunshine Of Your Smile
