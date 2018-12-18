CineramaFormed 1998. Disbanded 2004
Cinerama
1998
Cinerama Biography (Wikipedia)
Cinerama are a UK indie pop band, headed up by David Gedge, the frontman for The Wedding Present.
Cinerama Tracks
The Name Of The Game
Cinerama
The Name Of The Game
The Name Of The Game
Last played on
Quick, Before It Melts (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Cinerama
Quick, Before It Melts (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Careless (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Cinerama
Careless (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Careless (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Last played on
Don't Touch That Dial
Cinerama
Don't Touch That Dial
Don't Touch That Dial
Last played on
Health And Efficiency (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Cinerama
Health And Efficiency (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Get Smart (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
Cinerama
Get Smart (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 2001)
The Girl From The DDR (live)
Cinerama
The Girl From The DDR (live)
The Girl From The DDR (live)
Last played on
Wow (BBC Session 14/07/15)
Cinerama
Wow (BBC Session 14/07/15)
Wow (BBC Session 14/07/15)
Last played on
Cat Girl Tights (BBC Session 14/07/15)
Cinerama
Cat Girl Tights (BBC Session 14/07/15)
Cat Girl Tights (BBC Session 14/07/15)
Last played on
You Jane
Cinerama
You Jane
You Jane
Last played on
Back A Bit...Stop
Cinerama
Back A Bit...Stop
Back A Bit...Stop
Last played on
Barefoot In The Park
Cinerama
Barefoot In The Park
Barefoot In The Park
Last played on
Your Charms
Cinerama
Your Charms
Your Charms
Last played on
