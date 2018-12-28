Lee DorseyBorn 24 December 1924. Died 1 December 1986
Lee Dorsey
1924-12-24
Lee Dorsey Biography (Wikipedia)
Irving Lee Dorsey (December 24, 1924 – December 1, 1986) was an African American pop and R&B singer during the 1960s. His biggest hits were "Ya Ya" (1961) and "Working in the Coal Mine" (1966). Much of his work was produced by Allen Toussaint, with instrumental backing provided by The Meters.
Lee Dorsey Tracks
Working In A Coal Mine
Ride Your Pony
Do-re-mi
Get Out My Life Woman
Can You Hear Me
Holy Cow
Operation Heartache
Ya Ya
Mexico
Occapella
Night People
