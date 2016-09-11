Celso Fonseca (born November 15, 1956) is a Brazilian composer, producer, guitarist and singer. He is noted as part of the Música popular brasileira since the 1980s, initially as accompanist and composer, then producer, and since the mid–1990s as an artist in his own right.

Celso Fonseca was born in Rio de Janeiro. He began on guitar at age 12 and by 19 dedicated himself to music as a profession. He counts Baden Powell de Aquino as an influence. In the beginning of the 1980s he worked as guitarist for Gilberto Gil. In 1983 his collaboration with composer Ronaldo Bastos began. Their song “Sorte” was recorded by Gal Costa and Caetano Veloso and later gave the title for Fonsecas second album in 1994. In 1986 he had released a first recording Minha Cara the same year he began to work as a producer for other musicians, debuting with an album by Vinícius Cantuária followed by productions for Gilberto Gil, Gal Costa, Virgínia Rodrigues, Daniela Mercury, Daúde and others. He also worked with Milton Nascimento, Djavan, Adriana Calcanhotto, Bebel Gilberto and many more.