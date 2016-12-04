Thomas KoschatBorn 8 August 1845. Died 19 May 1914
Thomas Koschat
1845-08-08
Thomas Koschat Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Koschat (8 August 1845 – 19 May 1914) was an Austrian composer and bass singer. He popularized Carinthian folk music across Europe and the Americas.
Schneewaltzer
Schneewalzer
