Frank Thomas Knebel-Janssen (born August 9, 1981), better known by his stage name Thomas Gold, is a German DJ and producer. His first productions were trance-based, which eventually evolved into progressive house and tech house in recent times. He was ranked at number 82 in the Top 100 DJs survey conducted by DJ Magazine in 2012.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia