William MotzingBorn 19 August 1937. Died 30 January 2014
William Motzing
1937-08-19
William Edward Motzing Jr. (August 19, 1937 – January 30, 2014) was an American-born composer, conductor, arranger and trombonist best known for the award-winning film and television scores and gold and platinum pop album arrangements he wrote in Australia. He was a jazz lecturer and the Director of Jazz Studies at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music over a period of 40 years.
