Hem is a musical group from Brooklyn, New York. Band members include Sally Ellyson (vocals), Dan Messé (piano, accordion, glockenspiel), Gary Maurer (guitar, mandolin), Steve Curtis (guitar, mandolin, banjo, back-up vocals), George Rush (bass guitar), Mark Brotter (drums), Bob Hoffnar (pedal steel guitar), and Heather Zimmerman (violin). The group sometimes expands to include other musicians and orchestral accompaniments.

Their music has been variously described as "folk", "indie", "Americana" and "roots". Stylistically, their songs bridge 19th-century American parlour music, Appalachian folk music, gospel music, traditional American ballads, the European art song, early jazz and even contemporary classical music.