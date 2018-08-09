Adam SutherlandBorn 1979
Adam Sutherland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wssfl.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/232a7218-7470-48ca-b45c-04a70c42d6ab
Adam Sutherland Performances & Interviews
Adam Sutherland Tracks
Sort by
Tune For Hayley
Adam Sutherland
Tune For Hayley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Tune For Hayley
Last played on
Somhairle Dubh / Allan Thornton Frae Sydes Brae
Adam Sutherland
Somhairle Dubh / Allan Thornton Frae Sydes Brae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Dusk On Loch Ness
Adam Sutherland
Dusk On Loch Ness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Dusk On Loch Ness
Last played on
Emma's Waltz / Mairi Duncan Of Errogie
Adam Sutherland
Emma's Waltz / Mairi Duncan Of Errogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Emma's Waltz / Mairi Duncan Of Errogie
Last played on
The Wizard
Adam Sutherland
The Wizard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
The Wizard
Last played on
The Lada / The North Sider
Adam Sutherland
The Lada / The North Sider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
The Lada / The North Sider
Last played on
Lupins in the Lairig/Calum and LB's/Katie Knight's
Adam Sutherland
Lupins in the Lairig/Calum and LB's/Katie Knight's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
EUROPARTY
Adam Sutherland
EUROPARTY
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
EUROPARTY
Last played on
Iris
Adam Sutherland
Iris
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Iris
Last played on
Mad Miche's Return to Rum/The Roybridge Reel
Adam Sutherland
Mad Miche's Return to Rum/The Roybridge Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Mad Miche's Return to Rum/The Roybridge Reel
Last played on
MISS JAMESON'S FAVOURITE
Adam Sutherland
MISS JAMESON'S FAVOURITE
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
MISS JAMESON'S FAVOURITE
Last played on
SHIP NO 81/PACIFIC TRASH VORTEX
Adam Sutherland
SHIP NO 81/PACIFIC TRASH VORTEX
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
SHIP NO 81/PACIFIC TRASH VORTEX
Last played on
Thorb The Robot / Rosie Shand
Adam Sutherland
Thorb The Robot / Rosie Shand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Thorb The Robot / Rosie Shand
Last played on
Tallysow/ Heather & Pete
Adam Sutherland
Tallysow/ Heather & Pete
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Tallysow/ Heather & Pete
Last played on
Squall
Adam Sutherland
Squall
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Squall
Last played on
Thorb The Robot/Rosie Shand of Grantown
Adam Sutherland
Thorb The Robot/Rosie Shand of Grantown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wssh0.jpglink
Back to artist