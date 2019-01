Miss Black America (MBA) were a punk-influenced rock band formed in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, England in 1999.

Following early patronage from BBC Radio One DJ John Peel, the band received press attention as part of NME magazine's short-lived 'No Name' scene. They released two albums: God Bless Miss Black America (2002) and Terminal (2005), and recorded four Peel Sessions before splitting in 2006.

The band's line-up changed frequently, with lead singer/guitarist Seymour Glass the only constant member.