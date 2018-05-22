Brian MayAustralian composer. Born 28 July 1934. Died 25 April 1997
Brian May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/232934cf-4e97-4835-ab4a-df6287acd203
Brian May Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian May (28 July 1934 – 25 April 1997) was an Australian film composer and conductor who was a prominent figure during the Australian New Wave. He is perhaps best known for his scores to Mad Max and Mad Max 2.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian May Tracks
Sort by
The Road Warrior
Brian May
The Road Warrior
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Road Warrior
Last played on
Mad Max
Brian May
Mad Max
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Max
Last played on
Mad Max Suite
Brian May
Mad Max Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mad Max Suite
Last played on
Brian May Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist