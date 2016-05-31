Speedway were a Scottish pop rock group, who were formed in 2001, by Glaswegians Jill Jackson (lead vocals) and Jim Duguid (drums). The band acquired three more members in that year, with Bass guitarist Tom Swann from Droitwich plus guitarist Dan Sells, now lead singer of The Feeling (the latter of whom was later replaced by Chris Leonard), and signed with Innocent Records in 2002. Also recruited as a guitarist was Carlos Garcia of The Crave.

The band supported then labelmates Blue on their UK tour in early 2003, played a number of university gigs, and played to over 25,000 people in September 2003 at the KC Stadium in Hull as part of a charity event made by the local radio station, Viking FM. A recent mashup by The Freelance Hellraiser of the Christina Aguilera hit "Genie in a Bottle" and "Hard to Explain" by The Strokes had been a popular online and radio hit, but was refused commercial release by the record label. Seizing on this Speedway covered the Aguilera song to sound as close to the mashup as possible, and as a result it became their first single as a double A-side, with another song, "Save Yourself" and reached No. 10 in the UK Singles Chart.